Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Investigative
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Strange
Newsfeed Now
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Back to School
Hispanic Heritage Month
10 On Your Side
World Homeless Day
Top Stories
Woman’s death ruled homicide after video shows Norfolk house was intentionally set on fire
Gabby Petito's family visits Florida memorial for first time
Video
Domestic violence: Spotting the subtle signs of abuse and how to help
Video
The Crown Act: Solving race-based hair discrimination
Video
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
Live Web Cameras
Astronomy VLOG
WAVY Weather App
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
Friday Night Flights
Washington Huddle
NFL
ACC Football
Admirals
2022 Olympics
The Big Game
Hardee’s Athlete of the Week
Pro Football Challenge
Living Local
Event Calendar
Destination Vacation
Jar Journeys
Entertainment
Food
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer
Fall Guide
World Homeless Day
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
In The Kitchen
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Experts
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
WAVY Mobile Apps
WAVY Weather App
Regional News Partners
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
AP Top Business News at 9:32 a.m. EDT
Business
Posted:
Oct 11, 2021 / 12:05 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 11, 2021 / 09:37 AM EDT
Merck asks US FDA to authorize promising anti-COVID pill
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Trending Stories
Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to pass secrets
Woman’s death ruled homicide after video shows Norfolk house was intentionally set on fire
Driver pinned after car crashes into Suffolk medical building
Video
Several marijuana plants seized during search of Edenton home
Gallery
Man tells Portsmouth police he ‘killed his realtor’ before taking own life; death investigation underway
Video
***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***