AP Top Business News at 5:58 a.m. EDT

BERLIN (AP) — The opening of Berlin's new airport on Oct. 31 will happen without fanfare, operators say, a nod to the long delays and massive cost overrun since construction started in 2006.

Airport boss Engelbert Luetke Daldrup conceded Tuesday that the repeated postponement from the once-promised opening date in 2012, blamed on construction and technical problems, had made Berlin and Germany “a laughing stock.”