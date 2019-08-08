AP Top Business News at 11:00 p.m. EDT

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were mixed Friday as investors bought back stocks following gains on Wall Street, although worries about a trade dispute between the U.S. and China remained.

France's CAC 40 slipped 0.3% to 5,370.04 in early trading, while Germany's DAX lost 0.4% to 11,796.38. Britain's FTSE 100 dipped 0.3% to 7,261.26.