AP Top Business News at 11:22 p.m. EDT

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares powered ahead in Europe and Asia on Friday, helped by for progress in trade talks between China and the U.S. and by expectations that the U.S. central bank will cut interest rates soon.

Britain's FTSE 100 added 0.6% to 7,538.01 and the CAC 40 in Paris rose 0.8% to 5,593.98. In Germany, the DAX jumped 0.9% to 12,335.75. Wall Street looked set for gains, with the future for the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.5% to 27,329. The future for the S&P 500 added 0.4% to 3,008.00.