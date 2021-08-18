Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Tokyo Summer Olympics
Coronavirus
Investigative
BestReviews
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Strange
Newsfeed Now
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Operation School Supplies
Back to School
Clear the Shelters
10 On Your Side
Top Stories
Man shot, injured in Portsmouth late Wednesday
Suffolk City Council votes to give themselves a raise in 2023
Video
Judge rejects charges for Hawaii officers in teen’s killing
Norfolk holding informational Zoom meeting for Talbot Park residents on Granby Street Bike Lane Project
Video
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
Live Web Cameras
Astronomy VLOG
WAVY Weather App
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
Tokyo Olympics
ACC Football
Admirals
NFL
Washington Huddle
Living Local
Event Calendar
Destination Vacation
Jar Journeys
Entertainment
Food
Operation School Supplies
Summer Camp Guide
Living Local Summer Sensation Special
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Experts
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
WAVY Mobile Apps
WAVY Weather App
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
AP Top Business News at 11:48 p.m. EDT
Business
Posted:
Aug 18, 2021 / 12:04 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 18, 2021 / 11:54 PM EDT
Ex-Nissan exec Kelly wants boardroom, not criminal, trial
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP
Trending Stories
Newport News School Board declines to adopt state-outlined protections for transgender, nonbinary students
Video
Norfolk Public Schools looking to address learning loss as it starts the new year
Video
WAVY Weather | Super Doppler 10 Forecast
Video
Region’s first juvenile killed by COVID-19 complications laid to rest as youth infections increase
Video
Man dead, ‘known suspect’ at large after shooting on Elm Grove Court in Virginia Beach
Video
***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***