AP Top Business News at 10:09 a.m. EDT

NEW YORK (AP) — The parent company of the Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman and Coach fashion brands said Tuesday that its chairman and CEO Jide Zeitlin has resigned from the company and board for personal reasons, effective immediately.

Zeitlin, who had been chairman since November 2014 of Tapestry Inc. took over as CEO in September 2019 after the New York-based company ousted its then-CEO Victor Luis.