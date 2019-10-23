AP Top Business News at 4:45 p.m. EDT

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Ford Motor Co.'s third-quarter net income tumbled nearly 60% as the company booked $1.5 billion in charges mainly for restructuring, and Chinese and U.S. sales fell.

The Dearborn, Michigan, automaker knocked a half-billion dollars off its full-year pretax earnings guidance. Ford now says it will make $6.5 billion to $7 billion, or $1.20 to $1.32 per share.