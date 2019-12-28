AP Top Business News at 6:20 p.m. EST

NEW YORK (AP) — Veggie Noodle Co. said Saturday it was voluntarily recalling its Cece's brand Fresh Veggie Ramen with Chicken Broth due to concerns the egg contained may be contaminated with listeria.

Veggie Noodle gets its hard-boiled eggs from Georgia-based Almark Foods, which recalled its hard-boiled eggs earlier this month. Almark has expanded its recall twice to involve even more products.