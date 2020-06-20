AP Top Business News at 2:08 p.m. EDT

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WFLA/CNN) – One of the first major businesses to explicitly support efforts to defund police departments, Ben & Jerry’s posted a Juneteenth message calling on Americans to “dismantle the old system and build a new one that guarantees freedom and justice for all.”

The Vermont-based ice cream company posted a detailed breakdown on its website of what the movement to defund police means: "That we stop spending our tax dollars on so many of the discredited, dangerous, and racist parts of policing and instead invest that money in community-driven solutions that foster real health, peacekeeping, and safety."