AP Top Business News at 4:18 p.m. EST

BATON ROUGE, La. (BR Proud) -- Low-income individuals and families can save $7 on monthly memberships to Amazon's two-day shipping service. The discount results in an end cost of $5.99 per month.

Anyone with an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card due to a government-assisted program, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program, can sign up for Amazon's Prime discount. Medicaid recipients are also eligible.