Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Vaccine
Investigative
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Newsfeed Now
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Pass or Fail
Strange
10 On Your Side
Remarkable Women
Black History Month
Courageous Conversations
Coats for Families
Chaos at the Capitol
Inauguration Day
Top Stories
Blog: Rain Tapers Off, Cloudier & Breezy by Monday
TSA to require travelers to wear face masks in airports, public transportation beginning Feb. 2
Good News with Gaskins: January 31
Video
Police investigating after gunshot wound victim walks into Norfolk hospital
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Blog
Astronomy VLOG
WAVY Webcams
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
ACC Football
Admirals
Journey to Tokyo
NFL
Washington Huddle
The Big Game
Pro Football Challenge
Video Game News
Living Local
Destination Vacation
Entertainment
Event Calendar
Food
Coats for Families
Ice skating in Hampton Roads
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Operation School Supplies
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Experts
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
AP Top Business News at 11:50 p.m. EST
Business
Posted:
Jan 31, 2021 / 01:32 AM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 31, 2021 / 11:55 PM EST
Australian prime minister says Bing could replace Google
Trending Stories
Plans to administer the COVID-19 vaccine at Virginia pharmacies; plus Rite Aid expands testing
Video
Virginia COVID-19 Jan. 31 update: More than 2,500 new cases, 15 new deaths, positivity rate falls to 11.8%
Video
$1,400 stimulus checks: Where we stand as January ends
4 Henrico County firefighters injured after fire engine overturns in snowstorm
Video
When can I get the COVID-19 vaccine? The latest on availability in Hampton Roads
Don't Miss
‘Alexa, what’s in the news?’ Get WAVY TV 10 briefings
***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***