VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) -- The City of Virginia Beach will not be able to request a special election to fill the vacant City Council seat after a federal judge said it was not in "the public interest to hold a special election using an invalid system."

The order issued Monday by Federal Judge Raymond Jackson means that while Virginia Beach City Council can go forward with their temporary appointment process of Kempsville district representative, there is no current path for voters to choose who they want in the seat.