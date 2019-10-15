AP Top Business News at 5:07 p.m. EDT

Credit cards are daily payment tools for many Americans, but yours probably also has unintended tactical uses you never thought of, such as slicing open birthday card envelopes your grandparents send.

Of course, credit cards offer convenience, and some also feature perks such as an interest-free period or rewards, the points or miles earned on spending. And if you pay your bill diligently — in full and on time each month — credit cards help build your credit rating.