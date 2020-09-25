AP Top Business News at 6:18 a.m. EDT

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were mixed Friday, cheered by a modest rally on Wall Street and rising hopes for fresh stimulus for the U.S. economy.

France's CAC 40 dropped 1.5% in early trading to 4,692.16, while Germany's DAX slipped 1.4% to 12,431.71. Britain's FTSE 100 edged 0.2% lower to 5,814.10. The future for the Dow industrials slipped 0.2% at 26,652 while the S&P 500 future lost nearly 0.3%.