Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
COVID-19 and Schools
Investigative
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Newsfeed Now
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Pass or Fail
Strange
10 On Your Side
Remarkable Women
Courageous Conversations
Coats for Families
Chaos at the Capitol
Top Stories
NFL Today, Wild-Card Weekend
Brady outduels Heinicke, leads Buccaneers past Washington
Pursuit ends in crash, shuts down all I-464 northbound lanes near Bainbridge Boulevard in Chesapeake
Video
Council Member Wooten releases statement on ‘unacceptable smell’ radiating from Virginia Beach landfill
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Blog
Astronomy VLOG
WAVY Webcams
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
ACC Football
Admirals
Journey to Tokyo
NFL
Washington Huddle
The Big Game
Pro Football Challenge
Video Game News
Living Local
Destination Vacation
Entertainment
Event Calendar
Food
Coats for Families
Ice skating in Hampton Roads
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Operation School Supplies
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Experts
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
AP Top Business News at 11:36 p.m. EST
Business
Posted:
Jan 6, 2021 / 01:05 AM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 7, 2021 / 12:04 AM EST
Twitter, Facebook muzzle Trump amid Capitol violence
Trending Stories
Chesapeake donut shop owner faces death threats after social media post
Video
Department of Labor updates unemployment guidance, up to an extra $300 possible each week
Video
Amanda Chase, GOP candidate for Va. governor, has Facebook account suspended after posting conspiracy theories
Virginia includes all grocery workers in phase 1b of vaccinations
Video
Small businesses can benefit from new round of PPP loans
Video
Don't Miss
‘Alexa, what’s in the news?’ Get WAVY TV 10 briefings
***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***