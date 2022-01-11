Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
33°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Investigative
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Strange
D. C. Bureau
Politics
10 On Your Side
Remarkable Women 2022
Coats for Families
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Nearly 9 in 10 know someone who's had COVID-19: poll
Virginia Beach church hosting COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinic Wednesday
Who will take your pet when you die? COVID has more owners making plans
Taco Bell worker killed in dispute over fake money
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
Live Web Cameras
Astronomy VLOG
WAVY Weather App
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
Friday Night Flights
Washington Huddle
NFL
ACC Football
Admirals
2022 Olympics
The Big Game
Hardee’s Athlete of the Week
Pro Football Challenge
Living Local
Event Calendar
Destination Vacation
Jar Journeys
Entertainment
Food
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
In The Kitchen
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Experts
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
WAVY Mobile Apps
WAVY Weather App
Regional News Partners
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
AP Top Business News at 1:09 p.m. EST
Business
Posted:
Jan 11, 2022 / 01:02 AM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 11, 2022 / 01:10 PM EST
Fed’s Powell: Inflation poses a major threat to job market
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Trending Stories
2022 Patriotic Festival in Norfolk to include Morgan Wallen, Kane Brown; Waterside Drive to be shut down for stage
Answers demanded after pardoned Hampton man remains behind bars; his co-defendant is free
Video
New Chesapeake School Board chair addresses threats, division bans 4 from meetings
Video
Virginia Supreme Court declines to hear Northam, Herring’s appeal of injunction allowing skill games to operate
Video
Police investigating after man found dead inside vehicle on Holladay Street in Suffolk
Video
***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***