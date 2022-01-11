AP Top Business News at 1:09 p.m. EST

WASHINGTON (The Hill) - White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci accused Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) of putting him in danger with personal attacks during the pair's latest clash on Tuesday.

During a Senate Health Committee hearing on the government's response to the omicron variant, Paul went after Fauci on several different topics, including blaming Fauci for school closures and conflating emails purportedly about the origins of the virus.