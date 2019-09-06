AP Top Business News at 6:04 p.m. EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Friday that the Fed is not expecting a U.S. or global recession. But it is monitoring a number of uncertainties, including trade conflicts, and will "act as appropriate to sustain the expansion."

Powell gave an upbeat view of the U.S. economy during an appearance with Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan in Switzerland. Powell said that trade policy is causing "some uncertainty" but that the U.S. consumer is in good shape.