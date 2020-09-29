Animal Resources of Tidewater receives $33,000 grant from William H. Donner Foundation

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Animal Resources of Tidewater (ART) announced the organization has received a grant from a New York-based foundation.

The William H. Donner Foundation, a family group with interests such as animal welfare, granted $33,000 to the nonprofit organization on Monday.

The money will support of ART’s medical assistance program which provides crucial veterinary care for beloved Hampton Roads pets whose owners cannot afford it.

“This grant from the William H. Donner Foundation will support ART’s lifesaving work and bring us closer to our goal of a 90% save rate for the region,” says ART Founder Debra Griggs.

Animal Resources of Tidewater, founded in 1999, is a nonprofit organization providing resources for keeping at-risk pets in their homes, providing free and low-cost spay and neuter, and advocating for lifesaving programs and policies.

