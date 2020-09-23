Amtrak to restore Virginia train services with new safety initiatives

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 22: An Amtrak train waits at a platform prior to its departure at Union Station November 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. The American Automobile Association (AAA) has predicted that nearly 51 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more this Thanksgiving holiday weekend. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

(WAVY) — Virginia travelers can now take advantage of additional Amtrak services and discounts for their trips from Virginia to Washington, D.C., Baltimore, New York and Boston.

Amtrak representatives say new, enhanced safety initiatives will continue to be in effect for customers and employees on trains and at stations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Those safety initiatives were detailed by Amtrak as requiring face-coverings, limiting their bookings for distanced seating and onboard air filtration systems.

The services being brought back by Amtrak include:

Service includes restoring one Northeast Regional roundtrip for Norfolk and Newport News to pre-COVID levels.

Northeast Regional trains continue to operate to Richmond, Lynchburg and Roanoke.

Along with those services, customers will be able to use several discounts to travel in Virginia and to cities in the Northeast. Those offers include:

Customers can use the discount code C333 when booking for a “Buy one, get one” sale on Northeast regional trains

Amtrak multi-ride travelers can now save up to 40 percent on the cost of their monthly tickets and 50 percent for 10-ride tickets on all Northeast Regional trains

Amtrak has extended its lowest fares of the year for Northeast Regional(NER) trains, so customers can receive extra savings when traveling throughout the Northeast, which combine 30 percent savings with the ongoing Saver Fares.

For more details on Amtrak’s discounted travel and safety initiatives, click here.

Stay with WAVY.com for more Virginia travel updates.