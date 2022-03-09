Amazon regional manager paving the way for women in logistics

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — March is Women’s History Month, and one Norfolk woman is not only breaking the glass ceiling in her field, she’s paving the way for others to do the same in logistics.

100,000 packages — that’s how many Amazon deliveries Kathleen Carter is responsible for overseeing daily. She credits other strong women she met as her inspiration.

“It’s incredibly challenging but also a lot of fun,” Carter told 10 On Your Side.

At 30 years old, Carter runs three Amazon facilities in Chesapeake, Hampton and Norfolk along with a team of 1,000 employees. She’s been with the world’s largest retailer for the last five years and has been promoted four times. Now she’s at a level where most of her counterparts are men.

“There are days where you can get frustrated where you might feel like you’re not being perceived correctly but in general I really enjoy it and I enjoy being the guiding light for other women that are experiencing the same thing,” Carter explained.

But Carter tells us she feels right at home. Growing up with two brothers, she has a competitive nature.

“In my career history this is all I know,” Carter said.

Marsha Rivera, an area manager for Amazon, has worked for the company for the last eight years, looks up to Carter.

“She has guided me in such great ways that I’m forever grateful for. She trained me on the entire role of an RTS manager. We worked side-by-side,” Rivera stated.

For Jennifer Vincent, a senior operations manager, her relationship with Carter comes full circle. Vincent was Carter’s boss at Enterprise many years ago.

“She was a sponge. She was adventurous, she was hungry. She wanted to know what was my secret to success as a woman what could she do to move forward in her career,” Vincent recalled.

Now, both at Amazon, Vincent’s in awe of her former protege.

“I look back and I watch how successful she is and the impact she has on all the women and people around her and it’s those simple philosophies of just taking care of your people and that’s what she does. She is a very inspiring leader and a woman that everyone can look up to,” Vincent said.

Carter says she’s found her calling.

“You can really find your niche and once you do the sky’s the limit,” Carter concluded.