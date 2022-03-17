(WDVM) — Amazon announced that new affordable homes will be built near two Metro stations in Maryland on Tuesday. This is part of a $300 million commitment that started in 2021 with the goal to make 3,000 “new affordable homes,” a release said.

These new units will be opening up next to the New Carrollton Metro Station and the College Park Metro Station. The two buildings will have a total of 742 units, with the Margaux in New Carrollton boasting 291 and Atworth in College Park hosting 451.

A release said that the Margaux “will offer 1-, 2-, and 3- bedroom units,” and Atworth will include a park that will host community events such as farmer’s markets.

“Amazon is acting at the scale this region needs to create and preserve affordable housing. Their bold steps are effecting real change,” Katie Cristol, chair of the Arlington County Board, said in the release.