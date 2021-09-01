Amazon adding career center, two new delivery stations to Hampton Roads

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — On Thursday, Amazon announced that they are expanding their presence in Hampton Roads by adding a new career center, as well as two delivery stations.

The new career center, located on S. Military Highway in Chesapeake, will serve as its central hub for hiring and orientation for its facilities in Chesapeake, Suffolk, Norfolk, Hampton, and Virginia Beach.

Officials say they are also expected to open two new delivery stations – a 165,000 square foot facility on Sewells Point Road in Norfolk and a 111,600 square foot facility on W. Mercury Boulevard in Hampton.

“We would like to thank Amazon for their investment in this state-of-the-art distribution facility,” said Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck. “A generation of Hampton residents did much of their shopping at the former Kmart on this site, and now the redeveloped building will serve a new generation of online shoppers. Amazon is bringing full and part time jobs to our city, as well as bringing our packages a little closer to our doorsteps!”

The new facilities are expected to add hundreds of full and part-time associate jobs, as well as hundreds of driver opportunities for Amazon’s Delivery Service Partners and Amazon Flex drivers.

Amazon says they offer a minimum of $15 per hour, as well as comprehensive benefits and paid time off. Employees are also eligible for up to 20 weeks of fully paid parental leave, education and skills training.