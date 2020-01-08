Aldi to open its new store in Ghent Jan. 16

EDGEWOOD, MD – DECEMBER 28: An Aldi discount grocery store stands on December 28, 2017 in Edgewood, Maryland. Aldi, which has approximtely 1,700 stores across the USA, will receive fresh competition from its also German rival Lidl, which is launching its first US stores this year on the East Coast. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Aldi will opening its new location at 730 W. 21st St. in Ghent — the former Farm Fresh — Jan. 16.

Aldi will first host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:50 a.m., followed by a Golden Ticket giveaway with gift cards for the store’s first 100 customers.

Shoppers will also have a chance to sample foods only sold at Aldi and enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a yearlong supply of Aldi produce.

“The Ghent store is part of the company’s aggressive national expansion plan to become the third-largest U.S. grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022.,” a public relations firm for Aldi wrote in a news release.

Aldi has more than 1,900 stores in 36 states.

There are several Aldi locations across the region already.

The 21st Street Farm Fresh store closed earlier this year SUPERVALU, Inc. sold it and 20 other locations. A Virginia Beach residents acquired Farm Fresh locations in Portsmouth, Newport News and Virginia Beach earlier this year.

