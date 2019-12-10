A new burger restaurant has opened in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — BurgerIM, a gourmet burger franchise headquartered in California, has opened another restaurant in Virginia.

BurgerIM is now open for business in Norfolk at the Norfolk Premium Outlets in the Food Pavilion, the company announced in a news release Monday.

BurgerIM offers a variety of gourmet burgers, including 11 different patties such as angus, dry aged, wagyu, Spanish beef, chicken, salmon, Greek lamb and falafel.

The burgers are customizable with house-made sauces and toppings like pineapple, bacon and eggs.

The restaurant sells sides, as well. The menu includes chicken wings, chicken strips, milkshakes, fries and more.

The menu has options for vegan, pescatarian and keto diets, the release said.

“We’re excited to officially open our doors in Norfolk and are committed to becoming a valued member of the community,” said Joseph McCullough, Norfolk’s BurgerIM franchisee. “At BurgerIM we’re all about giving guests what they crave, and we’re grateful for the warm welcome we’ve received from our new neighbors so far. We’re looking forward to serving up our customizable re-IMagined gourmet burgers to our new guests for many years to come!”

The restaurant describes itself as “gourmet fast-casual.”

There are several BurgerIM restaurants planned for Hampton Roads and Richmond, according to the company’s website.

BurgerIM is located at 1551 Premium Outlets Boulevard, Suite 270 in Norfolk.

Hours are Monday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.