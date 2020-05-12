Leadership believes PHF airport will bounce back after pandemic, despite loss of Delta service

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Delta Airlines is temporarily suspending travel to the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport (PHF), which means the airport itself will be seeing a lot less travel than they already were during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Losing a big airline like Delta — even temporarily — is going to hurt them for the time being, but leaders with the airport say they have confidence that they will still come out on top.

“There is no way to make up for it. It’s gone, just like the service that we lost when the emergency orders were put in place,” said Michael Giardino, the executive director of Peninsula Airport Commission.

Delta made the announcement about suspending service at PHF on Friday. The airline served the airport with up to 13 daily nonstop flights to big cities like Atlanta and Philadelphia.

“Unfortunately, those Delta customers are going to have to find a different way either out of PHF by American Airlines or they’re going to have to go to other airports,” he said.

Under the CARES Act, the Department of Transportation is allowing airlines to consolidate service where multiple airports serve the same area or “point.”

“PHF and Norfolk were lumped under the same area and they called it a point because we are part of the same point. The airline was not only able to get the subsidy but also consolidate to one [of] the airports, and they decided to consolidate to Norfolk,” he said.

Giardino said when they heard about this they fought back initially.

“In this current circumstance, Delta has told us they won’t be back until September, so we will see how that plays out,” he said.

Giardino says the airport is accepting the changes that are being made not only here, but across the country.

“In the meantime we have another airline here — American [Airlines] — flying and I was very pleased to see numbers today that were better than they have been in the last few weeks,” he said.

He says they’re not letting this ground the airport operations, which is in part thanks to the local community.

“We all know that no one likes to drive through the tunnel and traffic, and we have our own passengers here and it’s proven. The airport has done well in the past,” he said.

He says they started the year well — profitable — and are keeping that positivity.

“We are going to weather this storm and come out the other end better than we were,” he said.

Now, Giardino says they’ve dealt with consolidating airlines in the past and they’ll bounce back.

