Busch Gardens, Water Country USA offering free admission for kids until Sept. 9

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — If you’re looking for something to do this Labor Day weekend, Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Water Country USA are offering free admission for children.

From now until Sept. 9, kids from ages three to nine can enter either park for free. There’s a limit of five free complimentary child tickets per adult and tickets must be used on the date of the visit.

Once you get to the park, visit any ticket window and ask for the Kids FREE Ticket.

This is all part of their Back-to-School special. Visit here for additional details.