Busch Gardens employee accidentally pushes emergency stop button during ride

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — An operator accidentally pressed an emergency stop button while the Apollo’s Chariot rollercoaster was in motion Saturday night at Busch Gardens, causing some riders to experience mild discomfort and a big scare.

According to Bush Gardens officials, the incident happened just after 10 p.m.

After the button was pressed, the coaster came to a stop on a level portion of its track. The ride then resumed about 10 minutes later, and riders safely exited the coaster at the ride station, officials said. They were apparently all offered water and health services.

Officials say no one was seriously injured, but a small group of visitors did report mild discomfort. and exited the park after being offered medical assistance.

However, Timolyn Tillman, a local lawyer in Virginia Beach, told 10 On Your Side a different story. He says his clients had back, neck and foot injuries, and concussions following the stop. He said no first aid was immediately offered, and “patrons had to jump through hoops to be seen by first aid.”

10 On Your Side is working to confirm these statements.

In a statement, the park said, “The safety of our guests and ambassadors remains our top priority.”

Correction: An earlier version of this article inadvertently stated “crash” instead of “stop” when referring to the roller coaster’s emergency stop. That error has been corrected.