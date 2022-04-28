WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A longtime staple of Busch Gardens Williamsburg is closing for good.

The ride that has been part of the park’s Italy section since 1983 is now closed. A park spokesperson confirmed the news to 10 On Your Side.

“It’s always fun to open a new ride, but sometimes we have to say goodbye to one as well. Da Vinci’s Cradle has thrilled guests for over 30 years, but after careful consideration we’ve made the decision to close the attraction permanently. While there are no current plans to replace this attraction, we look forward to the addition of new attractions and experiences in the years to come.“

Located across the gardens from The Battering Ram, the ride was known for giving riders an experience of weightlessness.

The announcement comes about a month after the highly-anticipated roller coaster, Pantheon, opened. It’s the world’s fastest multi-launch roller coaster, with a top speed of 73 mph, four launches, two inversions and a 95-degree drop. It’s the third coaster in the park’s Italy section — joining Tempesto and Apollo’s Chariot — and the seventh in total at Busch Gardens.