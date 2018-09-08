Bus stop in Va. Beach moved to safer location after 10 On Your Side report

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Kids in the River Lake neighborhood near Stumpy Lake have a new bus stop after parents raised concerns about the safety of the Indian River Road and Danali Lane intersection in a 10 On Your Side report last month.

Concerned citizen Joel Conti contacted 10 On Your Side after a car crashed into a fence at the entrance of the neighborhood, just feet from the bus stop.

Conti tells 10 On Your Side he tried getting the Virginia Beach City Public Schools to change the location of the stop for more than a year with no success.

10 On Your Side called the school district and a spokesperson said a representative would re-evaluate the bus route. Now, with the start of the school year, Conti says the bus pulls down Danali Lane for pick-up and drop-off.

“It’s much safer. It doesn’t take any additional time and the kids don’t have to be worried about getting blasted by the cars on Indian River Road,” said Conti. “We could not have done this without you. You brought it to light and it got fixed.”

Officials say there have been 17 crashes in the last three years near the intersection. The average speed in the 35 mile per hour zone is 47 miles per hour, according to the city.

Brian Proctor, civil engineer, says they are still working to get new signs in both directions on Indian River Road, warning drivers of the sharp curves on the road.

Conti says he is thankful for the new bus stop and he’s hoping more safety improvements happen before any other crashes. “Everybody is really happy,” said Conti. “We attribute it to WAVY coming out and helping us.”