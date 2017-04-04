Burfoot’s attorney files motion for new trial, citing fresh evidence

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The lawyer for Anthony Burfoot is again challenging the Norfolk city treasurer’s guilty verdicts and asking for a new trial.

Attorney Andrew Sacks filed a motion Friday saying there is newly discovered evidence in the case.

A jury found Burfoot guilty in December on six of eight federal charges, including conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud, honest services wire fraud, conspiracy to obtain property under color of official right and two perjury charges.

Earlier this week, a judge denied several motions Sacks filed asking for a new trial and acquittal on three of the charges.

WAVY’s Jason Marks reports Sacks is planning to file two other motions concerning the testimony of Norfolk developer Ronny Boone Sr. and the relationship between Dwight Etheridge and Councilman Paul Riddick.

Burfoot is set to be sentenced April 17.