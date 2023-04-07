VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The first ever Bulls and Barrels Beach Rodeo is coming to the Oceanfront this month!

The live rodeo will take place on Apr. 15 and 16, and will feature professional bull riders and barrel racers from across the country who will compete for a $12,000 purse and gold buckles.

The event is family-friendly and includes many activities for kids, including mini bull riding, rodeo clowns and a mutton busting competition.

Guests can also take behind-the-scenes tours of the bullpens and horse corrals for an extra fee. General Admission and VIP tickets are on sale for the event. If guest come to the event early, they can also take part in free activities provided by the Area 4-H clubs.

To buy tickets and learn more information about the event, click here.