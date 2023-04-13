FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Crews were on the scene of a brush fire in the Annandale area Thursday afternoon that burned a couple acres of land.

The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department first tweeted about the fire in the 6900 block of Alpine Dr. at 3:04 p.m. The first crews that arrived said there was a large volume of smoke coming from behind a home. They requested a second alarm.

About 30 minutes later, the department tweeted that firefighters had contained the bulk of the flames. The fire burned about two acres of land. The flames did not reach homes or any other buildings, and no one was hurt.

Crews had the situation under control by 3:53 p.m. and were hitting hot spots.