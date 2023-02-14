Breeze Airways will be adding four new destinations from Norfolk International Airport in time for the summer travel season.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Breeze Airways will be adding four new destinations from Norfolk International Airport in time for the summer travel season.

The airline announced the news Tuesday, and their new destinations include nonstop flights to Portland, Maine, Syracuse, N.Y. and Akron-Canton, Ohio, along with a one-stop, no-plane-change flight to Raleigh-Durham, N.C.

Breeze is also offering 12 routes from Norfolk on sale from $39 one way. The airline now offers 143 nonstop routes between 35 cities in 21 states.

“We are excited that Breeze continues to grow here in Norfolk,” said Mark Perryman, Norfolk Airport Authority president & CEO in a news release. “Adding these new non-stop destinations shows that Breeze sees the potential in our market by adding new routes to destinations our passengers want to fly.”

Breeze Airways founder and CEO David Neeleman said the company continues to look for routes that people want but can’t already get there nonstop.

“Norfolk residents can now get to Portland, Syracuse and Akron-Canton twice as fast for about half the price,” Neeleman said.

Breeze offers three fare bundles, dubbed Nice, Nicer and Nicest, with the latter only available on flights operated with an Airbus A220 aircraft.

From Norfolk, VA (ORF):

Akron-Canton, Ohio (Thursday and Sunday, starting June 1 through Sept. 5, Nice from $39* one way; Nicer from $79*);

Portland, Maine (Monday and Friday, starting June 2 through Sept. 5, Nice from $39* one way; Nicer from $79*);

Syracuse, N.Y. (Thursday and Sunday, starting June 1 through Sept. 5, Nice from $39* one way; Nicer from $79*); and

Raleigh-Durham, N.C. (One-stop/no plane change BreezeThru, Thursday and Sunday, starting May 18).

In addition, Breeze has nine existing routes on sale for travel through March, also starting at $39* one way from Norfolk:

Charleston, S.C. (from $39** for travel thru March 7, or from $42*** from March 22-31);

Hartford, Conn. (from $39** thru March 7, or from $41*** from March 22-31);

Las Vegas, Nev. (from $99** thru March 7, or from $104*** from March 22-31);

Long Island-Islip, N.Y. (from $39** thru March 7, or from $39*** from March 22-31);

New Orleans, La. (from $49** thru March 7);

Providence, R.I (from $39** thru March 7, or from $41*** from March 22-31);

Tampa, Fla. (from $49** thru March 7, or from $59*** from March 22-31);

Westchester County, N.Y. (from $39** thru March 7, or $44*** from March 22-31); and

West Palm Beach, Fla. (from $49** thru March 7)

Breeze Terms

* Promotional fare is only available when booking a new reservation. Promotion must be purchased by Feb. 20 (11:59 pm ET) for travel by Sept. 5. Price displayed includes taxes and government fees. Fare prices, rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Other restrictions may apply.

** Get Off The Couch promotion is available only when booking a new reservation for travel. Promotion excludes travel from MSY, LAS, PBI, and VRB on Sundays or Mondays, and all travel from SRQ on Saturdays. Supply is limited, and one day advance purchase requirement applies. Promotion must be purchased by Feb. 20 (11:59 pm ET), for travel through March 7. Price displayed includes taxes and government fees. Fare prices, rules, routes, and schedules are subject to change without notice. Other restrictions and blackout dates may apply.

*** Get Off The Couch promotion is available only when booking a new reservation for travel. Promotion excludes travel from CHS, LAS, and MSY on Sundays or Mondays. Supply is limited, and no advance purchase requirement applies. Promotion must be purchased by Feb. 20 (11:59 pm ET), for travel from March 22, through March 31. Price displayed includes taxes and government fees. Fare prices, rules, routes, and schedules are subject to change without notice. Other restrictions and blackout dates may apply.