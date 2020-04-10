York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office working to locate missing man in need of medical assistance

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is working to find a missing York County man.
Deputies received a report on April 9 that 51-year-old Richard M. Bateman went missing from the 100 block of Dryden Lane in York County.
Bateman is described as a white male, 6′ tall and about 250lbs with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen on Sunday April 5, possibly driving a 2000 Yamaha red motorcycle.
According to the statement released, Bateman is believed to be in need of medical assistance due to a pre-existing condition and he may have run out of his medication.
The Sheriff’s department has followed up on many leads that have not resulted in finding Bateman. Efforts are ongoing with the family and law enforcement to locate him.
If you see Richard Bateman, please contact your local law enforcement agency or the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office at 757-890-3621.
