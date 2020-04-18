Woman seriously injured after shooting on 164W near West Norfolk Road exit; Porstmouth Police investigating

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman with serious injuries on Saturday afternoon.

Police received a call at around 1:38 p.m. about a shooting that occurred on 164W near the West Norfolk Road exit.

Officials said that the adult woman drove herself to Suffolk and then contacted the police after the incident.

The woman sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Police are still investigating and no further information is available at this time.

