VT linebacker from Virginia Beach charged with second-degree murder

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WAVY/WFXR) – Police in Blacksburg have arrested a Virginia Beach man in connection with a Tuesday night homicide.

According to police, Isimemen Etute, a Virginia Beach native, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Following his graduation from Frank Cox High School, he went to Virginia Tech to major in Human Development. Etute was also a linebacker on their football team.

The incident took place Tuesday night in the 100 block of North Main Street, according to the Blacksburg Police Department. The call was originally for a welfare check police say. However, when they arrived on the scene, they found a man dead.

The victim has since been identified as Jerry Smith, 40, of Blacksburg.

When detectives began the investigation surrounding his death, they found that Smith and Etute were acquaintances.

Witnesses have been identified and are cooperating with investigators.

According to a statement from Virginia Tech, Etute has been suspended from the university and football team. They also committed to providing assistance or support to those who might need it.

“Together, we denounce all acts of violence and stand together in support of one another. You don’t need to be close to this to be affected by this” read the university statement.

Etute is currently being held at the Montgomery County Jail without bond.

If you have information about this incident, you are asked to contact Blacksburg Police at (540) 443-1400 or the Blacksburg Police Tip Line at (540) 961-1819, where you can remain anonymous.