NEW YORK, N.Y. (WAVY) – The Virginia State Police have issued a missing/endangered alert on behalf of the New York City Police Department for a missing 3-year-old.

According to police, 3-year-old Kadence France was last seen at her fathers house in Staten Island on Saturday, Dec. 16.

Officials say that France is believed to be in extreme danger.

France is described as a Black female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is three feet tall and approximately 35 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket, black pants, black Ugg boots and a black winter hat with pom poms.

Kadence France (Courtesy: Virginia State Police)

Police believe that France is with 26-year-old Randalae Rhodes. Rhodes is described as a Black female with an unknown hair color and brown eyes. She is five feet and six inches tall and weighs approximately 240 pounds. No clothing description was given.

Randalae Rhodes (Courtesy: Virginia State Police)

Rhodes is believed to be driving in a blue Honda Accord traveling through Virginia, police say.

For more information, visit the Virginia State Police’s website here, or contact the New York City Police Department at 718-981-2714.

People are encouraged to call 9-1-1 if either France or Rhodes is seen.