Virginia Beach STIHL facility confirms 3 employees tested positive for COVID-19

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach STIHL facility confirmed on Saturday afternoon that three of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The employees are quarantining at home and will stay off the premises until they are medically cleared to return to work.

“The health, safety and well-being of our employees remains our top priority. STIHL Inc. immediately notified our employees of the situation and will continue to provide them with regular updates,” said Corporate Communications Manager of STIHL Inc., Roger Phelps. “We are following CDC and state health department guidance for preventative measures, and per our response plan are taking actions to ensure the health and safety of our employees.”

The company said it hired an environmental cleaning service and the facility has been cleaned and disinfected. All common areas have been thoroughly cleaned and any areas the employees said they visited have also been sanitized.

Normal operations are expected to resume as scheduled.

