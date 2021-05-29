Virginia Beach police investigating fatal hit and run motorcycle crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach police are investigating a fatal hit and run crash.

It happened Friday night at 10:39 in the 5000 block of Ferrell Parkway.

Police say a man was driving his motorcycle westbound on Ferrell Parkway when a suspect was westbound on Indian River Road making a left hand turn. The suspect vehicle turned directly in front of the motorcycle causing the motorcycle to collide with the left rear quarter panel of the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect vehicle continued driving and fled towards the interstate.

The collision of the vehicles caused the motorcycle driver to be ejected from his motorcycle onto the roadway where he succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Police tell us that the suspect vehicle is a dark blue Toyota Tundra pickup truck with dark tinted windows. It will have significant damage to the left rear quarter panel area of the pickup truck. It will also have a missing/damaged left rear brake light.

Police did not release additional details.

