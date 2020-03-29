Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV News at 6pm – Weekend

VDH reports death of eigth Peninsula resident due to coronavirus

Breaking News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health reported the death of another Peninsula resident due to the coronavirus on Sunday.

The patient was a woman in her 80s that recently became ill. After being admitted to the hospital she tested positive for the coronavirus. The cause of death was respiratory failure.

This brings the Peninsula death total to eight due to the coronavirus, according to officials.

The Peninsula Health District is investigating anyone that may have had contact with the patient.

This case is not included in the VHD COVID-19 positive case count for Sunday but will reflect in Monday’s numbers.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones,” said Peninsula Acting Health Director Dr. Steve Julian. “This is another reminder of how important it is to follow the recommendations being provided to protect the elderly and those with underlying conditions. All of us have a responsibility to protect each other.”

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Runny Nose
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
What should I do if...?

I display any of the symptoms?

• Call ahead before you go to the doctor's office or emergency room
• Stay away from other people
• Do not handle any pets or animals

I’ve been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19?

• Call your doctor immediately.

I can’t find anywhere that sells disinfectant wipes or hand sanitizer?

Follow this guide to safely make your own hand sanitizer

It's the weekend and I can't get ahold of my doctor?

• Call the emergency room first and inform them you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories