VDH reports death of eigth Peninsula resident due to coronavirus

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health reported the death of another Peninsula resident due to the coronavirus on Sunday.

The patient was a woman in her 80s that recently became ill. After being admitted to the hospital she tested positive for the coronavirus. The cause of death was respiratory failure.

This brings the Peninsula death total to eight due to the coronavirus, according to officials.

The Peninsula Health District is investigating anyone that may have had contact with the patient.

This case is not included in the VHD COVID-19 positive case count for Sunday but will reflect in Monday’s numbers.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones,” said Peninsula Acting Health Director Dr. Steve Julian. “This is another reminder of how important it is to follow the recommendations being provided to protect the elderly and those with underlying conditions. All of us have a responsibility to protect each other.”

Latest News