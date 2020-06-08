VBPD respond to ‘domestic situation’; asks public to avoid Virginia Beach Blvd., Middle Lane area

Breaking News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
virginia beach police department generic_128547

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police have responded to the area of Virginia Beach Boulevard and Middle Lane for a domestic situation.

Dispatchers said the came in just after 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Virginia Beach Police Department is requesting that the public to avoid the area.

Police tweeted shortly after 9 p.m. that the incident remains ongoing.

The Virginia Beach Police Department said they will provide additional information when the situation has resolved.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10