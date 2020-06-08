VBPD respond to ‘domestic situation’; asks public to avoid Virginia Beach Blvd., Middle Lane area

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police have responded to the area of Virginia Beach Boulevard and Middle Lane for a domestic situation.
Dispatchers said the came in just after 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Virginia Beach Police Department is requesting that the public to avoid the area.
Police tweeted shortly after 9 p.m. that the incident remains ongoing.
The Virginia Beach Police Department said they will provide additional information when the situation has resolved.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
