VBPD respond to ‘domestic situation’; asks public to avoid Virginia Beach Blvd., Middle Lane area

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police have responded to the area of Virginia Beach Boulevard and Middle Lane for a domestic situation.

Dispatchers said the came in just after 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Virginia Beach Police Department is requesting that the public to avoid the area.

Police tweeted shortly after 9 p.m. that the incident remains ongoing.

Police are currently working a domestic situation. We ask for your assistance by avoiding the area of Virginia Beach Boulevard and Middle Lane at this time. We will advise when the situation has resolved. @CityofVaBeach — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) June 8, 2020

The Virginia Beach Police Department said they will provide additional information when the situation has resolved.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Latest Posts