VBPD investigate assault that left one man dead

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police say a man has died after being assaulted inside his vehicle Sunday morning.

Police say they were dispatched to the 5600 Block Lone Holly Lane around 4:30 a.m. for a cardiac arrest.

When they arrived, they found a male severely assaulted inside a vehicle. The man was transported to the hospital, but died from his injuries.

A preliminary investigation shows that the victim and female were sitting in a vehicle when a male approached them and began assaulting the victim, police say.

Police said a motive as to why the assault took place has not been determined.

The scene is being investigated by Homicide Detectives.

