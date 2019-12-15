Va. Beach Police: Suspect identified in deadly Sunday morning assault

Breaking News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police say a man has died after being assaulted inside his vehicle Sunday morning.

Police say they were dispatched to the 5600 Block Lone Holly Lane around 4:30 a.m. for a cardiac arrest.

When they arrived, they found a male severely assaulted inside a vehicle. The man was transported to the hospital, but died from his injuries.

A preliminary investigation shows that the victim and female were sitting in a vehicle when a male approached them and began assaulting the victim, police say.

Police have since updated their statement, saying that this was not a random assault and a suspect has been identified.

The scene is being investigated by Homicide Detectives.

The identity of the suspect has not been released at this time for investigative purposes.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories