US Attorney’s Office asking for victim impact statements related to Dr. Javaid Perwaiz case

This undated photo provided by Western Tidewater Regional Jail shows Dr. Javaid Perwaiz. Federal prosecutors have accused Perwaiz of performing unnecessary, unwanted or unknown gynecological procedures on some of his patients. (Western Tidewater Regional Jail via AP)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Eastern District of Virginia U.S. Attorney’s Office is asking for victim impact statements regarding the Dr. Javaid Perwaiz case.

“Anyone who believes they have been harmed by the defendant’s criminal actions described above may submit a statement to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for consideration at sentencing. An example of a format is here. “

“Please include your full name (patient initials will be used in all public filings for privacy reasons), identify your relationship with the defendant (e.g., patient, co-worker, etc.), and provide your contact information.”

Before March 24, 2021, please send all statements to:

U.S. Attorney’s Office

Attn. Darcel Sessoms

101 W. Main Street, Suite 8000

Norfolk, VA 23510

Or via email

Statements received after March 24, 2021, will not be part of the materials transmitted to the Court in advance of the sentencing hearing.

Case Update

Following a four-and-a-half week jury trial, on November 9, 2020, the jury found the defendant guilty on 51 counts of Health Care Fraud and False Statements.

The sentencing is set for March 31, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at the United States District Court in Norfolk, Virginia.

On June 19, 2020, a federal grand jury sitting in the Eastern District of Virginia returned a 62-count superseding indictment charging the defendant, Dr. Javaid Perwaiz, with 26 counts of health care fraud, 33 counts of making false statements relating to health care matters, and three counts of aggravated identity theft.

The charged conduct was alleged to have occurred between in and about 2010 and November 2019.

As detailed in the superseding indictment, Dr. Perwaiz allegedly performed unnecessary surgeries and medical procedures without the proper knowledge or consent of patients at his OB/GYN medical practice, and he allegedly filed false claims regarding those procedures to health care benefit programs.

Additional Information

To ensure that members of the public, including current and former patients of Dr. Perwaiz, are informed of developments in this ongoing case, the U.S. Attorney’s Office has established a page on its website, available here.

The website currently includes a copy of the superseding indictment summarizing the charges filed against the defendant. The district court has authorized the U.S. Attorney’s Office to use this website as part of its obligations to notify potential victims.