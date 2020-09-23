Tractor-trailer crash at the Downtown Tunnel, one westbound lane now open

Breaking News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — All westbound lanes were closed at the Downtown Tunnel in Norfolk after a tractor-trailer crash Wednesday.

The crash happened just before noon Wednesday, VDOT says. At 3 p.m., the left lane reopened, but the right lane at the tunnel remains closed.

Traffic was diverted onto I-464. The cause of the crash and injuries are unclear at this time.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Traffic News

More Traffic

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10