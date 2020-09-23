Tractor-trailer crash at the Downtown Tunnel, one westbound lane now open

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — All westbound lanes were closed at the Downtown Tunnel in Norfolk after a tractor-trailer crash Wednesday.
The crash happened just before noon Wednesday, VDOT says. At 3 p.m., the left lane reopened, but the right lane at the tunnel remains closed.
Traffic was diverted onto I-464. The cause of the crash and injuries are unclear at this time.
