Target distribution center in Suffolk confirms multiple COVID-19 cases

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Target confirmed on May 27 that multiple people at the distribution center in Suffolk have tested positive for COVID-19.

While it is not known the exact number of how many tested positive, Target said they have been in contact with the employees who are currently in quarantine.

In a statement released to 10 On Your Side, the company said:

“We’re paying these team members while they’re on leave and our thoughts are with them during this challenging time. After learning about positive cases, we also work quickly to deep clean and sanitize the facility, which is the recommendation of public health experts.”

“We have notified the entire team and provided them with the appropriate CDC guidance. We’re also providing all of our store and distribution team members with masks, gloves, and thermometers, upholding rigorous cleaning routines, installing partitions at check lanes in stores, and employing a variety of social distancing measures.”

The corporation is working with local health departments to ensure that proper guidelines are being followed as per the CDC and the Virginia Department of Health.

“Our top priority is the health and safety of our team members and guests. We will continue to actively monitor this situation and respond accordingly,” said company officials.

Target has released a number of health and safety efforts being implemented across the corporation regarding COVID-19 including rigorous cleaning routines such as:

Providing employees with face masks and gloves to wear at work and encouraging healthy hygiene habits as guided by the CDC.

An employee is stationed at each store entrance to clean carts and baskets.

Cleaning check lanes after each guest transaction.

Rotating the use of check lanes to allow those lanes not in use to be deep cleaned.

Adding payroll hours to support more rigorous cleaning routines.

Adding plexiglass partitions at the check out lanes, electronics, service desks, CVS Pharmacy and Target Optical.

The company is also having guests remain six feet apart and has implemented the following to help enforce this:

Actively monitoring guest traffic to promote social distancing.

Posting signage at the front of every store.

Implementing floor signage.

Dedicating team members to make sure guests in line are at an appropriate distance until called to the register.

Overhead audio messaging in the stores.

“At Target, we’re committed to helping the families and communities we serve in good times and bad. We’ve already taken a number of steps in support of our team and guests, with increased safety measures and operational changes. And, we’ll continue to do all we can to help navigate these uncertain times,” said the website.

For more information on the company is battling the pandemic, visit Target online.

