SWAT, negotiators on scene with barricaded person in Chesapeake, police say

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police, SWAT, and negotiators are on the scene of a possible barricaded person in Chesapeake on Thursday afternoon.

As of 12:15 p.m., the incident is actively happening in the 500 block of Mount Pleasant Road near Gile Drive. The area is currently closed off until the situation is resolved.

Police are asking that people avoid the area.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

This is a breaking news story.

