SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday night.

Police responded to a call received 7:53 p.m. advising of an armed domestic abduction of an adult female. Upon officer’s arrival to the 500 block of East Constance Road parking lot, they found the victim’s empty vehicle.

Shortly after arriving on-scene, another vehicle pulled up with male subject and the victim inside.

According to police officials, “The officer had contact with the subject and a physical altercation ensued, during which time the subject was able to disarm the Officer from his taser. The subject then discharged the taser at the officer, striking him several times. The officer returned fire with his service weapon, striking the subject.”

The officer provided first aid on the subject until Suffolk Fire & Rescue arrived and provided emergency treatment followed by transporting the male to a local hospital with serious injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a breaking news story and we will update it as information becomes available.

