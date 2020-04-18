Smithfield Fire respond to car fully submerged near Waterworks Road

SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department Station 50 responded to a report of a car fully submerged near Waterworks Road on Saturday afternoon.

The report came in around 2:54 p.m. about a car in the water near the 15000 block of Waterworks Road. At the time, it was not known if someone was inside of the vehicle.

Photo courtesy Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department

Photo courtesy Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department

Photo courtesy Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department

Photo courtesy Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department

Smithfield Fire Department Asst. Chief Kempton arrived on the scene and found a vehicle fully submerged about 20 feet from the edge of the boat ramp, according to the department’s Facebook page.

Two swimmers entered the water and conducted a search with nothing found. The vehicle was recoverd.

Fire officials requested two wreckers from Dave’s Service Center in Smithfield to assist with the recovery effort.

No further information is available at this time.

Latest News