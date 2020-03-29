Shore Drive blocked at Northampton Boulevard as Virginia Beach Police investigate serious crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — All eastbound traffic on Shore Drive at Northampton Boulevard is blocked while Virginia Beach Police investigate a serious crash.
The call came in at about 6:27 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash. Police are advising drivers to use alternate routes, according to a Twitter post.
More details to follow.
